Nimra Jacob and Hasnain Lehri feud

Pakistani models Hasnain Lehri and Nimra Jacob have found themselves at the centre of a controversy following an alleged incident at the Trade Development Authority Pakistan’s (TDAP) fashion show during this year’s Textile EXPO (TEXPO2023). A video released by a Pakistani tabloid captured Lehri engaged in a heated argument in the presence of other models, including Jacob.

The video showed a tense situation as the female models surrounded Jacob, who appeared visibly shaken by the alleged incident.

The model posted a series of Instagram Stories to convey her side of the story. “You can’t mistreat me. You can’t threaten me. You can’t bully me. And you surely will not put your hands on me without consequences,” stated the model. “We, in the fashion industry, have seen too much abuse, disrespect, and complete, utter negligence for our safety to tolerate it anymore. I have no space in my heart for forgiveness when it comes to abuse, harassment, bullying, assault, etc.”

She wrote further, “Without any plausible cause, threats were made at me. I was verbally abused and physically assaulted. My property was taken and used to blackmail me. My female colleagues were harmed in the process of trying to protect me. This all happened at work, where I made sure to bring it to the attention of the management that I was being threatened by the perpetrator before he even became violent. The management should have taken action the first time I mentioned concern for my safety.”

Jacob continued, “I’m lucky there were eyewitnesses to this man’s horrific actions. From his threats to his violence, some people witnessed it all. As traumatized as I am, I’m not standing alone. I refuse to let anyone abuse, threaten, intimidate, or belittle my colleagues or myself in any way. Today I stand to let you know that I will call out these abusers, harassers, and bullies for exactly who/what they are. Every single one of them.”

Capping off her thoughts, she said, “If we want the industry to be a safe space, we need to take a stand and collectively check disrespect at the door. We need to demand accountability for those who are supposed to ensure our safety at work. And demand zero tolerance for the perpetrators involved in spewing such violence and aggression at the workplace. I’m done with this toxic, abusive culture. No more! Enough is enough.”