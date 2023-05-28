Bowlers inspire Dynamites to thumping eight-wicket win over Challengers

KARACHI: Dynamites recorded their second win of the one-day phase with a thumping eight-wicket win over Challengers in the Pakistan Cup Women’s Cricket Tournament. Challengers were bowled out for 119 in 40.3 overs and Dynamites chased the target in 28.1 overs at the State Bank Ground on Saturday. Left-arm orthodox Nashra Sundhu took three wickets for 19 in seven overs and was named player of the match. She accounted for Javeria Rauf, who top-scored with 44, Noreen Yaqub (16) and Maham Tariq (0). Waheeda Akhtar, Aliya Riaz and Ghulam Fatima took two wickets each, and Maham Manzoor got one wicket.

Dynamites openers Khadija Chishty and Sidra Amin provided a solid start to the run chase with an 80-run stand. Khadija made 33 and Sidra, the captain, scored 42. Bismah Maroof and Aliya Riaz were unbeaten on 16 and 14 when Dynamites chased down the total. This was Challengers’ second defeat in as many matches.

Brief scores: Challengers 119 all out, 40.3 overs (Javeria Rauf 44; Nashra Sandhu 3-19, Waheeda Akhtar 2-14, Ghulam Fatima 2-18,Aliya Riaz 2-19) vs Dynamites 121-2, 28.1 overs (Sidra Amin 42, Khadia Chishty 33)

Player of the match — Nashra Sundhu (Dynamites).