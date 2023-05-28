PTI ex-MPAs file contempt plea against PM over polls delay

The Supreme Court has been approached with a contempt of court petition against the non-implementation of its decision to hold elections in Punjab, a private TV channel reported. The petition filed by two former MPAs of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has sought action against the prime minister, chief election commissioner, the acting State Bank of Pakistan governor and others.

The petition has been filed in the Supreme Court by former PTI MPAs Zainab Umair and Talat Fatemi.

The petition has sought action against the prime minister, the chief election commissioner, the acting State Bank governor. It has also made the attorney general for Pakistan, the special finance secretary, and the members and secretary of the election commission parties in the plea.

It further said the Supreme Court had ordered to hold elections in Punjab on May 14. Despite the court order, neither funds nor security were provided for the polls, it added. The MPAs further said the court had directed the State Bank to ensure the provision of funds, while the neither the central bank nor the Finance Ministry complied with the orders.

The Election Commission of Pakistan failed to fulfill its constitutional responsibility and follow the court order, the petition stated.