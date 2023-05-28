‘Idiot’ unveils OST ‘Ab Teri Yaad’, reuniting Ahmed Ali Akbar and Mansha Pasha

The eagerly awaited OST of Green Entertainment’s upcoming drama, ‘Idiot,’ has been released, igniting a wave of excitement among fans.

The drama boasts a stellar cast including the immensely talented actors Ahmed Ali Akbar and Mansha Pasha, reuniting the beloved ‘Laal Kabootar’ duo on television screens after an extended hiatus. Despite the resounding success of his hit drama serial ‘Parizaad,’ Ahmed Ali Akbar had been absent from the small screen until now.

Fans of Ahmed Ali Akbar are elated to witness the return of their favorite actor, and the prospect of seeing the dynamic ‘Laal Kabootar’ pairing once again has only heightened their anticipation. Following the triumph of ‘Parizaad,’ viewers had expressed their desire to see Ahmed Ali Akbar grace their television screens, and their wishes are soon to be granted with the forthcoming drama ‘Idiot,’ set to air on Green Entertainment, a newly launched channel in Pakistan.

The recently unveiled OST of ‘Idiot,’ written by renowned playwright Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar, has already captivated fans with its enchanting melody and visually appealing aesthetics, complemented by the brilliant performances of the seasoned actors. Fan response to the OST has been overwhelmingly positive, further fueling their eagerness for the drama’s premiere.

The excitement among fans continues to build as they eagerly await the launch of ‘Idiot.’ With its star-studded cast, compelling storyline, and the magic of the OST, the drama promises to be a captivating viewing experience. As the anticipation reaches a fever pitch, fans are counting down the days until they can immerse themselves in the world of ‘Idiot’ and witness the exceptional talent that Ahmed Ali Akbar and Mansha Pasha bring to the screen once again.