Saba Faisal Dances At Her Niece’s Dholki

Saba Faisal is one of the most loved actresses in the industry right now. She started her career at a very young age in PTV and was a news announcer back then. With the advent of private television channels, Saba Faisal went on to venture into acting and she has not looked back since. The actress is a part of nearly every hit show and she is a force to be reckoned with in the drama industry. she has also appeared in films and her fashion sense is applauded by millions of her fans. Saba is also a huge family person and she makes sure to make all her family members feel important. It is Saba Faisal’s niece’s wedding and she is fully immersed in making the bride feel happy and loved. Her niece’s dholki happened last night and she looked ethereal in a fusion pitfit. She also danced and clicked some beautiful pictures with her family.