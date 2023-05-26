IBA Center for Executive Education unveils Director’s Training Program

IBA Center for Executive Education made a significant stride towards nurturing the expansion of the business community in Islamabad by unveiling its anticipated Director’s Training Program. The program was launched in an event organized by the core team of IBA Alumni North Islamabad Chapter. The Chief Guest of the occasion was Chairman SECP Mr. Akif Saeed.

More than 200 people from diverse fields attended the inauguration. The new office will provide leadership and management development programmes for family companies, public sectors, state-owned enterprises, and corporates in the northern areas, with a focus on IBA Karachi’s executive and organisational development philosophy. IBA aims to bring opportunities for organizations and individuals through action learning-based capacity-building initiatives, research, forums, think tanks, and consultancies. This venture will help meet the increasing demands of today’s business world.

AAA Associates MD Lt. Col. Shahzad Ali Kiani (r), a respected IBA alumnus and Bronze Medalist of the batch of 2012, graced the occasion, marking his presence in this momentous event. AAA Associates, under the leadership of Lt. Col. Shahzad Ali Kiani (r), has always respected and supported initiatives that contribute to business growth and professional development. The company sees the Director’s Training Program as an invaluable addition to the educational resources available to Islamabad’s business community.

The new training program, tailored to address the unique challenges faced by family-run businesses, promises to equip entrepreneurs with the essential skills and knowledge required to manage their business complexities efficiently.

Lt. Col. Shahzad Ali Kiani (r) expressed his support for such initiatives, stating, “At AAA Associates, we believe in the power of continual learning and professional development. This program aligns with our commitment to fostering business growth in Islamabad. We congratulate IBA Center for Executive Education on this significant milestone and look forward to seeing the impact this program will have on the business community.” AAA Associates is a leading multidimensional business conglomerate, recognized for its exceptional dedication to excellence and customer service. They have grown into a highly reputable entity within Pakistan’s business landscape. AAA Associates specializes in a broad array of services, including real estate development, consultancy, investment opportunities, and construction services. Their landmark project in Bahria Town Karachi, AAA Octa 2, will be launched in Karachi shortly.