Yasmin, Rasheed to stand by Imran

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leaders Dr Yasmin Rashid and Mehmoodur Rasheed on Thursday expressed their support for party chief Imran Khan, solidifying their commitment to remain with PTI despite the former ruling party landing in hot waters following the May 9 riots. The development arises amidst a wave of resignations by several leaders from PTI following the outbreak of violent protests subsequent to Imran’s arrest earlier this month. So far Chaudhary Fawad Hussain, Dr Shireen Mazari, Fayyazul Hassan Chohan, Malik Amin Aslam, Mahmood Moulvi, Amir Kayani, Jai Prakash, Aftab Siddiqui and Sanjay Gangwani among many others have left Imran Khan’s party.

Talking to journalists outside an anti-terrorism court on Thursday, a journalist asked, “Are you also leaving PTI?” to which Dr Yasmin Rashid said, “I am not leaving PTI”. Meanwhile, senior PTI leader Mehmoodur Rasheed also expressed his support for the deposed prime minister. “Despite all challenges, we stand firmly with Imran Khan. The thought of leaving Imran Khan and PTI is unimaginable,” he said after his appearance in court.