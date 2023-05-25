Kim Kardashian shares one of the few places where no one has ever recognized her

Kim Kardashian discussed the one place where she can genuinely be alone without people swarming around her and stated that no one recognizes her in Japan.

The reality TV star praised the Japanese for protecting her privacy despite the fact that they always acknowledge her when she travels there.

On his On Purpose podcast, Jay Shetty questioned the founder of Skims about the drawbacks of being well-known: “When was the last time you went somewhere where someone didn’t know who you were?”

“Or actually, was there a moment when someone said to you: ‘Who are you? What do you do?’ Like when was the last time you had a reaction like that,” he added.

Replying to him, Kim said that the one place where she can go without garnering attention is Japan. “Everyone is really respectful, and even if they might recognise you, they don’t ask for photos,” she said.

“It’s a really amazing experience. I think it’s important,” she said before adding, “Listen, I love my life. I love everything that comes along with it.”

“I am not complaining. But a little glimpse of that I think, especially for the little ones, is so good,” she said referring to her four kids, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.