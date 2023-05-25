PAF releases promo on 1965 war hero Sqn Ldr Alauddin Ahmed

While paying tribute to its Ghazis and Martyrs, Pakistan Air Force has released a special promo on 1965 War hero Squadron Leader Alauddin Ahmed Shaheed. Sqn Ldr Alauddin Ahmed Shaheed demonstrated exceptional bravery and led his Squadron in twenty combat missions against enemy forces. Throughout the operations, his leadership was characterized by composure, courage, and unwavering determination, inspiring great confidence among pilots in his formations and resulting in the destruction of numerous Indian war fighting assets. In his final sortie, he fearlessly attacked and destroyed a significant ammunition train at the Gurdaspur railhead, displaying complete disregard for his personal safety. During this attack on 13 September, 1965 his aircraft was damaged and was reported missing over enemy territory. Subsequently, it was confirmed that the officer had embraced Shahadat in this action. The war hero was honored with the prestigious ‘Sitara-e-Jurat’ for displaying exemplary leadership, courage and valour.