‘Kuch Ankahi’ breaks the mould — Pakistani drama series explores chemistry among all

Kuch Ankahi, a Pakistani drama series, has broken away from the traditional narrative of focusing solely on young couples in their twenties entangled in love stories or love triangles.

Instead, it offers a refreshing twist by showcasing chemistry among couples spanning different age groups.

This unique flavour has captured the hearts of the audience, surpassing even the popularity of Sajal and Bilal, the lead actors. The on-screen duo of Thanvi and Sophia, portrayed by Babar Ali and Vaneeza Ahmed respectively, has garnered significant praise and admiration.

Babar Ali, a renowned film star, has taken on the role of Thanvi, bringing his charm and versatility to the small screen. It is a delightful change to witness him portraying a romantic character, reminiscent of his previous silver screen performances. This departure from the conventional casting of senior actors in parental or supporting roles has been well-received by viewers.

The storyline of Kuch Ankahi has reached a pivotal moment, as Thanvi finally summons the courage to officially propose to Sophia. However, Sophia’s initial reaction is not one of happiness and she seems poised to initiate a conflict. Despite this, Thanvi remains resolute, emerging as the preferred candidate for Sophia’s heart. This particular development has been highly anticipated by fans of the series, who have eagerly awaited this momentous event.

The emotional turmoil that Sophia experiences as she navigates this unexpected turn of events adds depth to the narrative, leaving viewers intrigued and invested in the outcome. Meanwhile, Thanvi’s steadfast determination and unwavering commitment to his feelings position him as the favoured contender, heightening anticipation for their future together.