Leonardo DiCaprio snubbing close pals for Gigi

Leonardo DiCaprio has been spending most of his time with rumoured girlfriend Gigi Hadid, angering his close friends.

The Titanic alum’s close pals are not happy that the supermodel is taking most of the Hollywood hunk’s time and making him less available for them.

DiCaprio is snubbing his pals to the extent that he is not even planning “summer cruises” which he always arranges for his pals. Instead, he hopes to go on solo vacation with Hadid.

Speaking to Radar Online, a source close to the situation said DiCaprio is “way less available for poker nights and hangouts – and friends are blaming Gigi for monopolizing all of his time.”

The outlet shared that DiCaprio and Hadid have reconciled after a brief split and confirmed their reunion rumours with a low-key date at a ritzy restaurant in New York City.

“Gigi and Leo are both night owls,” the insider shared of the duo. “They hang out for dinner and chill together in hotel rooms or private residences – often for days at a time.”

Now, the Hollywood’s superstar is looking forward to spend this summer with Gigi instead of his boy clan like every year.

“Leo’s normally arranging the summer cruises by now, with him and the guys and a few bikini-clad ladies,” the insider said. “But he’s let that slip, too, and is talking about some solo vacation time with just himself and Gigi.”