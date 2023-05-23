Elahi, Moonis announce to ‘firmly’ stand with Imran

Central President of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, has expressed his unwavering support for party chairman Imran Khan while clarifying his stance on the latter’s narrative regarding the army, a private TV channel reported.

In a video message on Monday, Elahi stated that he and his son, Monis Elahi, firmly stand with Imran Khan, despite differing on the army narrative.Elahi emphasized that maintaining good relations with the army has always been a priority for him. He acknowledged the importance of a strong bond between the PTI and the armed forces, recognising the institution as a vital pillar of the nation.

During the video message, Elahi reiterated his duty to support Imran Khan during challenging times. He clarified that he held no anger towards Chaudhry Wajahat and expressed no regrets regarding his decision to leave the PTI.

Elahi’s focus remained on his commitment to standing alongside Imran Khan and the PTI, regardless of any differences that may arise.

The former Punjab CM further emphasised that the army is an integral part of Pakistan, highlighting the PTI’s efforts to foster cordial relations with both the army and the establishment. He commended Imran Khan for fulfiling the promises made to him and his party, reinforcing his loyalty and unwavering support.

In his concluding remarks, Elahi likened power to something transient, highlighting its fleeting nature. His statement suggested that his loyalty lies not in personal gain but in his dedication to the PTI’s vision and principles.

Moonis Elahi also reaffirmed his allegiance to the party leader earlier in the day. “Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi and I are very much part of the PTI and we stand by Imran Khan,” he told a private news channel.