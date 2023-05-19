thinkPVC Making Waves in construction industry with its Innovative, Sustainable products

thinkPVC, a unique concept store and one-stop solution for sustainable construction products in Pakistan, is creating momentum in the industry with its innovative and eco-friendly products. The Company recently participated as a Conference Sponsor of the 18th International IAPEX Exhibition 2023 in Karachi, where it showcased latest products and solutions for the construction sector.

The exhibition was attended by some of the most renowned architects in the country, including A. Shahid Abdullah, Ali Naqvi, Aziz, Zehra, as well as young students from the Indus Valley School of Architecture. Together, they showcased a range of PVC-inclusive sustainable structures, designed to provide flood resilience housing. One of the highlights of the exhibition was thinkPVC’s SPC (Stone Plastic Composite) flooring, which proved to be an indulgent experience for the architects. They were enticed by the product’s utility and characteristics and praised its durability, water resistance, and eco-friendliness.

PVC is a versatile material that offers a wide range of sustainable solutions for the construction industry. thinkPVC is leading the way by offering innovative, made-in-Pakistan products that are both eco-friendly and affordable. “We are proud to be at the forefront of the sustainable construction movement in Pakistan,” said Muhammad Idrees, Director thinkPVC and Chief Commercial Officer of Engro Polymer & Chemicals. “Our products are not only environmentally friendly, but also designed to withstand the toughest conditions. We are committed to providing our customers with the best quality products that will stand the test of time,” he added.

The participation of thinkPVC in the 18th International IAPEX Exhibition 2023 is a testament to the Company’s commitment to innovation and sustainability. With its cutting-edge products and solutions, thinkPVC is poised to make a significant impact in the construction industry in Pakistan and beyond.