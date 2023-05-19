A memorable evening with hockey legend Manzoorul Hassan

LAHORE: One of the greatest defenders in history, Manzoorul Hassan, graced the 11th edition of the ‘Meet a Hockey Stalwart’ here the other day. Again, the function was well organised by former hockey international Major (r) Peerzada. Well attended by hockey stalwarts and enthusiasts of the game, it was held at Lahore’s picturesque golf and country club. The gathering included legends in Dr Tariq Aziz (victorious captain of 1968 Olympics) and Qasim Zia (winner at the 1982 World Cup & 1984 Olympics). Manzoorul Hassan, popularly called ‘the Great Wall’ during his stellar international career (1973-82) won World Cup gold (1982) and silver (1975), Olympics bronze (1976), Asian Games golds (1974, 1978, 1982) and Asia Cup gold (1982). He also captained Pakistan and was the first ‘star’ from the little town of Gojra which has been the country’s biggest hockey nursery for the last more than 40 years. His younger brother Rasheedul Hassan won more titles than his elder brother and also captained the national team.

Qasim Zia recalled his early days: ‘I was the left full-back at the 1982 World Cup, my first title tournament. Manzoor was the right full-back. He mentored me throughout the camp. His guidance during the matches also came in very handy to me during the formative phase of my international career.” Manzoorul Hassan also shared some interesting incidents: “At the 1975 World Cup in Malaysia, Pakistan and India had qualified for the final falling on Saturday (March 15). On March 14, the Pakistan team was about to leave for the mosque for the Friday prayers, Indian team’s manager legendary Balbir Singh Sr (triple Olympic gold medallist) approached us and said: “I also want to come.” He sat on the team bus. On reaching the mosque Balbir Singh took off his shoes, did ablution, and sat at the back with hands folded and eyes closed as in a prayer. The next day, India came from behind to win the World Cup final 2-1. Many of us opined, ‘Balbir`s prayers at the Friday congregation paid off.” The gathering enjoyed the lavish hi-tea accompanied by the lively chat. As per tradition, the chief guest cut a beautiful hockey pitch cake. The evening signed off with Manzoorul Hassan presented with a gift to remind him of the memorable occasion.