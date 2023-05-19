Prince Harry and Meghan Markle involved in near catastrophic two-hour car chase

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s night out in NYC took a scary turn. According to a rep for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the pair and her mom Doria Ragland were involved in a “near catastrophic car chase” with “highly aggressive paparazzi” after attending the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards on May 16. “This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers,” their rep told E! News. “While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety.” Authorities also addressed the incident in a statement to E! News. “On Wednesday, May 16, the NYPD assisted the private security team protecting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” the Deputy Commissioner of Public Information said. “There were numerous photographers that made their transport challenging. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at their destination and there were no reported collisions, summonses, injuries, or arrests in regard.”