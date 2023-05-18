Vaneeza opens up about her personal haq mehr

Vaneeza Ahmed is a supermodel and she is from a fashion era when supermodels were reigning supreme in the Pakistani fashion industry. She has been a huge name in modelling and later transitioned into acting quite successfully. Vaneeza is a very strong woman and she also prefers to take up roles on screen that depict strong women. She is recently seen in Kuch Ankahi where her character stands up for women’s rights in inheritance as well as importance of properly filling a Nikkah Nama. During a media interview, Vaneeza shared details about her latest project and discussed her character. Additionally, she opened up about previously undisclosed aspects of her personal life. She emphasized the significance of highlighting the importance of Nikkah Nama (Islamic marriage contract), revealing that even as a strong and accomplished woman, her Haq Meher was decided without her consultation, prompting her to address this issue. In a surprising revelation, Vaneeza Ahmed shared that her mother had set her Haq Meher (bridal gift) at just Rs 24, as it was the same amount her mother had received as Haq Meher years ago.