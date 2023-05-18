Land mafia grabs two more commercial plots in Capital

In another corruption scandal, the office bearers of Ministry of Interior Employees Cooperative Housing Society (MIECHS) and Jummu & Kashmir Housing Society (J&KHS) had grabbed two commercial plots and also didn’t transfer 185 kanal of land against those plots as per the agreement. The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has registered a case after receiving all the evidence against the accused.

According to the details, as a result of the nexus of office bearers of two housing societies in Islamabad, billions of rupees of retired police officers and civil government officials had been allegedly plundered in the scam. The FIA investigation revealed that an agreement was reached between the J&KHS and the MIECHS that MIECHS would give 185 kanal and three marla land to J&KHS for Sector F-16 and in return it would be given residential plots which would be distributed among affectees. The agreement was signed between Former Secretary of J&KHS Abdul Latif Qureshi and MIECHS’s General Secretary Aftab Shah and former Finance Secretary Sardar Sabeel. It should be noted that Sardar Sabeel has become the secretary of J&KHS at that time. This three-member gang on the one hand had not transferred 185 kanals to J&KHS and on the other hand, two valuable commercial plots of J&KHS were grabbed by them. Sardar Sabeel managed to allot one plot in the name of his father’s driver Jahangir and the other plot was allotted by Aftab Shah in the name of his aide Muhammad Hayat.

When the scandal came in knowledge of J&KHS member and retired police inspector Munir Jafari, he filed a complaint to the FIA for investigation. But the three-member gang immediately filed complaint to Syed Waqar Shah, a clerk of the Deputy Commissioner office Islamabad through a person Waqar Abbasi. A case was registered in Tarnol Police Station immediately on the complaint of Deputy Commissioner after submitting an application and conducting an inquiry. Later this case was shifted to FIA and the land mafia managed to close the complaint of Munir Jafri in FIA through its influence. However, the former inspector filed another application revealing that Waqar Abbasi didn’t belong to the federal police. So when a board of FIA investigated, Waqar Abbasi admitted that neither he had made filed application to the Deputy Commissioner nor he signed it.

When FIA recorded all the evidence, it was unveiled that all the stamp papers used in this manipulation were bought from an anonymous stamp seller Abid Habib Nayyer and Additional Deputy Commissioner Collector Revenue confirmed that stamp seller of this name even does not exist. On the other hand, IG Islamabad also wrote to FIA that a person named Waqar Abbasi is neither a serving police inspector nor a retired officer in the federal police. The FIA registered a case against Sardar Sabeel, Aftab Shah Abdul Latif Qureshi, Muhammad Hayat, Mohammad Jahangir and Mustanasir Mushtaq etc. Sardar Sabeel had managed to get interim bail but the others have kept themselves out of court proceedings deliberately. But due to the continued pursuit of the case and the competency of the FIA officials, the accused are still unable to get bails.

The FIA sources said that another person in this scandal, Sajid Hussain, is very important and the evidence against him is also being collected. The J&KHS currently has 40,000 members and the life of Sardar Sabeel and his associate Aftab Shah began to change rapidly after 2014. The FIA was also working to locate the properties owned by the accused Sardar Sabeel, Aftab Shah and Abdul Latif Qureshi.

The interesting thing is that the FIA has to face all kinds of pressure from the land mafia to get to the truth. The four investigation officers had already been changed in this case before registration of the FIR. It should be noted that Sardar Sibeel and his colleagues won the recent election of J&KHS by rigging and the Deputy Registrar had declared the polls invalidated as the election was rigged. But then Sardar Sibeel group on the same day within two hours managed to suspend the order of deputy registrar and get their position restored.