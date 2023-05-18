86 Palestinians injured in clashes with Israeli army in West Bank

Some 86 Palestinians were injured on Wednesday in clashes with the Israeli army during a raid on the city of Nablus in the northern occupied West Bank. “The Palestine Red Crescent Society’s staff dealt with 86 injuries during clashes that broke out between Palestinians and the Israeli army in the vicinity of Joseph’s Tomb, east of Nablus,” the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said in a statement. “Among injuries, there was a serious injury due to live bullets, five serious injuries due to metal bullets and gas canisters, and 80 others due to tear gas inhalation,” the PRCS added. Clashes between young Palestinians and the Israeli army broke out early Wednesday morning when Israeli forces raided the Joseph’s Tomb area, east of Nablus.