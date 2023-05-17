Naqvi orders joint investigation team to handle May 9 cases

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi chaired a meeting at his office to discuss the law and order situation and the legal actions taken against those responsible for the terrorist incidents that occurred on May 9. It was decided in principle to form a joint investigation team to handle the cases related to these incidents while caretaker CM directed to expedite the arrest of those involved in the May 9 incidents.

The meeting stressed the need for close collaboration among all security agencies to identify the actual culprits behind the terrorist attacks. The CM directed the development of an effective mechanism to apprehend the accused, their facilitators, and the masterminds. Data from NADRA’s database was also utilized to identify faces in images and videos; he added and emphasized that foolproof procedures should be followed to validate the charges against the arrested individuals, ensuring that the police carry out their duties professionally and prevent wrongful arrest of innocent individuals. Furthermore, it was highlighted that a thorough and legally sound investigation should be conducted, and the prosecution should fulfill its responsibilities diligently to avoid any miscarriage of justice.

The briefing provided an update on the ongoing process of tracing the suspects through geo-fencing, covering 32 locations. The meeting was attended by the Chief Secretary, IG police, Additional Chief Secretary, Additional IG (Special Branch), CCPO Lahore, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Secretary Law, Secretary Public Prosecution, Commissioner Lahore, and others while commissioners and RPOs participated via video link.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated the Kalma Underpass Remodeling CBD Punjab Boulevard project and commended the management of Central Business District for completing it 20 days ahead of schedule. During his visit, the CM inspected the Kalma Underpass Remodeling CBD Punjab Boulevard and praised the exceptional quality of the construction work.

The CEO of Punjab Central Business District Development Authority briefed the CM, highlighting that the Kalma underpass has been reconstructed, extending it by an impressive 358 meters. Additionally, underpasses from Barkat Market to Alizeb Road and Barkat Market have been constructed, and approximately five kilometers of the road network have been restored. The briefing further emphasized that all water supply, sewerage, and drainage lines in the project area have been upgraded. In a bid to address environmental pollution, the Punjab Central Business District Development Authority has also planted 10,000 new saplings.

The CM acknowledged that the project would greatly alleviate traffic congestion, with an estimated three lakh vehicles benefitting from improved daily movement. The completion of the project has brought immense convenience to travelers, as it has permanently resolved the long-standing issue of chronic traffic jams at Kalma Chowk, Gulberg, Liberty, and other areas.

Information Minister Amir Mir, commissioner, deputy commissioner, and CCPO Lahore, secretary information, CEO Lahore Waste Management Company, DG PHA, and various other officials were also present.