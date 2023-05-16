Shehryar Afridi arrested amid crackdown on PTI leaders

Shehryar Afridi, a former interior minister, and senior PTI leader was arrested as the government widened its grip around former ruling leaders following violent clashes in which rioters attacked civil and military installations in the aftermath of the arrest of party chairman Imran Khan.

According to a tweet shared by Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf’s official handle, Shehryar Afridi and his wife were forcibly taken away in what Imran Khan’s party described as abduction.

PTI emphasized that Shehryar Afridi’s wife was also detained while criticizing the incumbent government for its alleged actions.

According to local media reports, Afridi was detained under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (3MPO) in the federal capital Islamabad and was transferred to an undisclosed location due to security concerns.

The development comes as the government tightened the noose around PTI leaders following the May 9th violent protests, with over 3,000 protesters arrested after being identified. The party’s top leaders, including Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhry, Asad Umer, Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Hammad Azhar, and others, are being held in detention for their roles in violent protests.