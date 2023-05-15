PDM caravans arrive in Islamabad for sit-in outside Supreme Court

Supporters of the ruling alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) are planning a sit-in outside the Supreme Court building in Islamabad to protest the country’s top court.

As the capital prepares for another protest, the current government has advised the JUI-F to pick a another location to oppose the Supreme Court. According to reports, Ansar-ul-Islam, a regular unit of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI), has invaded Islamabad’s red zone, while Section 144 remains in effect.

The protest from pro-government members including JUI-F, PMLN, PPP, and ANP is the latest in a series of developments that comes on the heels of the Imran Khan arrest saga. Last Tuesday, the PTI chairman was arrested, and protests broke out across Pakistan; Khan was however ultimately granted bail and sent home to Lahore.

Ruling alliance members strongly responded to the apex court decision and announced to register their protest outside Supreme Court.

Fazl’s JUI-F had earlier requested permission from the Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad’s office to protest in front of the Supreme Court today, but local administration stated the ruling coalition parties had not yet been allowed to hold a sit-in in the Red Zone.