JIT to probe vandalism in Punjab

The Punjab government on Saturday decided to constitute a joint investigation team (JIT) to probe riots and vandalism incidents that took place in the province following the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan. Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi attended a meeting at the head office of the Punjab Safe Cities Authority to review the law and order situation in the province. It was decided in the meeting to form a JIT to investigate the tragic incidents of rioting, the burning of Jinnah House, and vandalism of military and civil facilities. The JIT will investigate the recent incidents of rioting and submit a comprehensive report to the government. Naqvi also ordered to speed up operations to bring all the “miscreants” under the law and ordered to conduct geo-fencing of areas where the riots took place. “All the cases against miscreants will be tried in the anti-terrorism court,” Naqvi stated. He further directed the public prosecution department to ensure speedy trial of all cases, adding that “no guilty person will be spared and no innocent person will be arrested”. “Every miscreant will be brought to justice with evidence. Those who attacked Jinnah House, military, civil and private property will not be spared from severe punishment,” the chief executive of the province added. The caretaker chief minister added that all educational institutions will resume teaching from May 15, adding that the situation is improving. “We will ensure the safety of people’s lives and property. The concerned agencies should continue to coordinate to maintain the law and order situation,” he said. Naqvi also stated that the entire force is on alert to thwart the ‘nefarious intentions of the miscreants’. Inspector General of Police (IG) Dr Usman Anwar briefed the meeting regarding the law and order situation in the province and the actions taken against the rioters.