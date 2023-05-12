Faysal Qureshi advocates merit-based casting in showbiz

Actor Faysal Qureshi recently made an appearance on a private TV show where he expressed his views on the importance of merit-based casting in the showbiz industry. The actor emphasised the need for actors to earn their roles based on their abilities rather than recommendations.

During the show, Qureshi was shown a childhood picture of his daughter, Hanish Qureshi, and was asked for his opinion by the host, Ahmed Ali Butt. The actor revealed that his daughter had already appeared in a few showbiz projects but was not likely to continue working in the field.

Qureshi further stated that he does not force his daughter to work in show business and shared an incident where he received a call from Fahad Mustafa, who expressed interest in casting Hanish in a project. However, the actor left the decision to his daughter. Qureshi also cited the example of his nephew and actor, Daniyal, who is currently working on seven to eight plays. Despite being approached for recommendations, Qureshi insisted on giving projects to actors based on merit. He emphasised that casting an actor based on recommendations often leads to subpar performances on screen.