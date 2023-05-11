Wawrinka makes short work of Ivashka in Rome opener

ROME: Former world number three Stan Wawrinka shone following a rain delay at the Italian Open on Wednesday as the oldest player in the men’s draw powered past Ilya Ivashka 6-2 6-4 to book his place in the second round. The 38-year-old took to the court after a 90-minute delay but proved too good for world number 73 Ivashka once the match began as he blasted 26 winners and converted three of his six breakpoint chances to set up a meeting with Grigor Dimitrov. Joining the three-times Grand Slam champion in the next round was Tomas Martin Etcheverry, who downed 18-year-old Luca Van Assche 7-6(7) 6-3 to earn a meeting with Novak Djokovic.

Stephens cruises: In the women’s tournament, former U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens beat Nadia Podoroska 6-4 6-1 to open her Rome campaign in style following her triumph in Saint Malo last week. Up next for the American is two-times major champion Victoria Azarenka. Lesia Tsurenko overcame two-times champion Elina Svitolina 6-4 6-3 in an all-Ukrainian clash, the latter having returned to the WTA tour at the Charleston Open last month following her maternity break. Colombia’s Camila Osorio battled from 5-2 down in the last set and saved three match points to defeat Varvara Gracheva 7-6(4) 1-6 7-6(4), while Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova beat Sara Errani 6-1 6-1 to set up a meeting with the top-ranked Iga Swiatek.