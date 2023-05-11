Journalist Imran Riaz arrested for ‘inciting violence’ amid clashes

Imran Riaz Khan, a senior journalist, and anchor, was detained by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) at the Sialkot Airport on suspicion of inciting violence.

The TV host was detained as violent clashes broke out in the South Asian nation between security forces and supporters of PTI chief Imran Khan, who was detained on Tuesday in a graft case. Imran Khan is a well-known critic of the current government and military establishment.

At least five people have died across the nation as protests erupt nationwide, and hundreds, including senior police officials, have been injured. Chaotic scenes have been witnessed.

Imran Riaz was reportedly taken into custody at an unidentified location after being detained by the FIA at the Sialkot Airport.

The internet is awash with videos of journalists being detained by law enforcement, who even stole another journalist’s phone as he attempted to record the incident.

Imran’s lawyer Mian Ali Ashfaq also shared a tweet, confirming the arrest of the defiant journalist.

Imran Riaz was detained in Lahore earlier in February as a result of his involvement in a number of cases that he claimed were politically motivated as a result of his refusal to conceal the truth.