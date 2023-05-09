FIA to probe leaked audio of Saqib Nisar’s son

A special committee of the National Assembly on Tuesday decided to seek assistance from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for investigation into an audio leak allegedly involving the son of former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar and a PTI ticket holder.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the 10-member committee, chaired by Aslam Bhootani, an MNA from Balochistan. The investigation agency will submit a report to the committee after completing its probe.

Mr Bhootani remarked that former CJP’s son Najam Saqib and the PTI candidate could appear before the committee to present their stance, adding: “We are not against any institution or a person but horse trading”. He said the investigation into the matter would fulfill legal requirements. The committee will send a letter to the FIA to initiate probe into the audio leak.

The audio tape surfaced on April 29 in which Najam could be heard demanding a reward for a job done for an enthusiast seeking PTI ticket for upcoming general elections in Punjab.

In the audio, Najam can be heard informing the person on the other end that his father had worked very hard to get the job done. The man on the other side, presumed to be PTI ticket hopeful Abuzar Chaddhar, said he would come to meet Najam’s father after getting the ticket. Najam can also be heard asking Chaddhar to meet his father the same day. Meanwhile, in conversation with another caller, identified as Mian Uzair, Najam can be heard asking for delivery of the goods, not less than 120.

Subsequently, the National Assembly adopted a motion empowering the speaker to constitute a committee to probe the audio clip. The National Assembly Secretariat issued a circular on May 2 notifying formation of a 10-member committee.

Bhootani, a former FIA officer who was elected from wadar-Lasbela NA-272 constituency as an independent candidate and deserted PTI-led coalition last year and voted against Imran Khan in the no-confidence motion, was named chairman of the committee.