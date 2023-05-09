Kamila Shamsi’s experiment with female friendship

The world of literature has been portraying models of friendship but mainly that of the male friends, as in Shakespeare’s drama ‘Merchant of Venice’, exemplary friendship was seen between Bassanio and Antonio and in the modern context friendship between Orangzeb and Dara Shikoh in Hamid’s novel ‘Moth Smoke’.

In the former case, sincere and supportive friendship gave a positive vibe and Shakespeare was named as an advocate of the men friendship more than the women friendship but in the latter case, the friendship was less of sincerity and more of convenience but Shamsi’s novel ‘The Best of the Friends’ is a unique experiment of its own nature because both the friends Marium and Zahra play the role of protagonists as well. The role of female friends as protagonists was never popular among the writers of English literature and nor was this case found in the print and digital media.

‘Best of the Friends’ by Kamila Shamsi is all about two females whose life begins in the novel from teen age schoolgirls to successful businesswomen. Not only time span is so vast but also is the space span which ranges from Pakistan to England. But the differences of space and time never impact damagingly to their friendship, and it transfers to their next generations as well. Both suffer from setbacks and enjoy the privileges of life but remain loyal and sincere friends of each other. There are male characters in the novel, but they do not occupy a dominating position because of the strength of friendship and the matter of their independence facilitates a leading role for them.

Marium is the daughter of a wealthy business owner in Karachi but is mainly supported by her patriarchal grandfather who has ruled over the business and the family with a firm hand. Marium is encouraged by him but is severely chastised as well is she makes a mistake. Marium is encouraged to get hold of the business administration after the grandfather. Her parents are supportive, and she enjoys little rides and rebellions while she is a schoolgirl. She remains attached to Zahara her school mate and a bearer of her secrets of her wild fantasies.

On the other hand, Zahra is the daughter of a middle-class TV anchor and a teacher mother. But the difference of income is covered just by deep friendship. Zahara is capable and can hold her own in difficulties, she takes o liberties ad follows her father and mother while neither of her parents is a patriarch. Her father is independent of spirit and is mostly criticized for his comment, especially by the dictatorial authorities of 1980s in Pakistan.

The life of both the girls’ changes suddenly when they are believed to be abducted by their class fellows from a party. Their class fellows take it normally and keep on moving on the roads of Karachi for a long time which makes girls terrified. At home everybody doubts and is upset about the outcome of t3eheir abduction. When they get back home unharmed their families still remain suspicious of them and become upset about their respect and social status. Marium’s family decides to dispatch her to England for the rest of her life and Zahara wins a scholarship to join an educational institution in England. This reconnects the friends and keeps on enjoying the bliss. Very soon they get busy in their businesses and are drowned in the rush of their socio-cultural life. They give birth to their children and keep busy in their professions very successfully, but all the humdrum of life fails to close the chapter of their friendship. Both believe in each other and think of giving love and confidence to each other through and thin. Marium and her software business is a success and Zahara is involved in many cultural engagements and comes out successfully. Their daughters become friends of each other and of their mother’s friend. We don’t find any of the boys involved on both friends and do we see their husband playing a part mainly because the writer intended to give preference to the female friends as protagonists. So, men are mentioned as a passing reference without playing and significant role in their lives. For example, Hammad and jimmy from their past do appear in their life in UK but fail to make any meaningful impact on them.

Although the author seems to have spent a lot of energy and time on the politics of England and Pakistan and the related oppression and issues yet the stories of two friends give this novel a different touch. Pakistani fiction writers have spoken about the politics and its related issues many times, but it has been dominated by men and women as only the partners. But in this story politics finds only its descriptive place and does prove to be a turning point in making or marring the relationship between two friends. So, the story is more about a lasting an enduring female friendship, politics remains as a permanent background in the novel.

