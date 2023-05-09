Private schools to stay closed across Pakistan due to protests after Imran Khan’s arrest

Due to ongoing protests over the detention of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, the All Pakistan Private Schools Federation (APPSF) has declared that all schools will be closed tomorrow (Wednesday).

The choice was made as a result of the “emergency conditions” that are currently in place across the country, according to APPSF President Kashif Mirza.

He said there would be a statement regarding the start of regular classes after discussions on Wednesday.

In light of the current state of the nation, he urged all students, instructors, staff members, and parents to exercise caution.

However, the Board of Secondary Education Karachi Controller Examination says that matriculation exams would proceed as planned.

The English exam for the matric general group will be held at 2:30 pm, according to the controller of examinations, and the Biology exam will be held tomorrow morning at 9 am.

Meanwhile, exams for the Cambridge Board scheduled for tomorrow have also been postponed.