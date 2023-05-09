Charles’ slimmed-down monarchy is unveiled in official Coronation portraits as the King

King Charles III has expressed his ‘heartfelt thanks’ to the nation for making his coronation ‘such a special occasion’ as the first official portraits of the event are released.

The King and Queen pledged to rededicate their lives to service as Charles called the nation’s support throughout the historic celebrations ‘the greatest possible Coronation gift’.

As the weekend of festivities draw to a close, Charles issued a written message, saying: ‘We thank you, each and every one.’

The special Bank Holiday weekend to mark the King’s Coronation was the first in 70 years, since the crowning of his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II in 1953. Among the official portraits was one of the King was captured in his full regalia, wearing the Imperial State Crown, holding the Orb and Sceptre with Cross. The official portraits show King Charles III and Queen Camilla in all their majesty in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace and surrounded by their fellow ‘working royals’. The King and Queen can be seen both separately and together, both the very picture of calm dignity despite the strain of the day.

Echoing the famous 1953 coronation portrait of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, Charles is seated and wearing the Imperial State Crown. In his right hand he holds the Sovereign’s Sceptre with Cross featuring the magnificent Cullinan I diamond and in his left The Sovereign’s Orb, representing that his power is derived from God.

The King also is wearing his Robe of Estate, made of purple silk velvet and embroidered in gold that was first worn by his grandfather King George VI in 1937. The Imperial State Crown, the centrepiece of the crown jewels, is formed from an openwork gold frame, mounted with three very large stones and set with 2,868 diamonds, 17 sapphires, 11 emeralds and 269 pearls.

The Orb, which weighs a staggering 1.3kg, usually sits in the Tower of London as part of the Coronation Regalia and has played a central part of the crowning of monarchs for hundreds of years. Meanwhile, the Sovereign’s Sceptre with Cross dates back to 1661 and comprises a gold rod and huge drop-shaped diamond, Cullinan I, or the Star of Africa, which weighs 530.2 carats.

He has his collar of the Order of the Garter and the historic diamond-set ‘Lesser George’ suspended from it first worn by George III. St George’s helmet is defined in sapphires and his cloak and dragon with rubies. On his purple Coronation Ede and Ravenscroft tunic he wears an 1893 Garter Star set with diamonds. The final part of his outfit are his Royal Naval Trousers.

His Majesty is seated on one of a pair of 1902 throne chairs that were made for the future King George V and Queen Mary for use at the Coronation of King Edward VII. These throne chairs were also used in the background of the 1937 Coronation of King George VI and Queen Elizabeth and by His Majesty the King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Hall to receive addresses from the Speakers of both Houses of Parliament last year.

In her sloop portrait, taken in the Green Drawing Room, Her Majesty is wearing the Queen Mary’s crown, which is set with 2,200 diamonds, with her Robe of Estate, hand embroidered with the national emblems of the United Kingdom, as well as flora and fauna reflecting Their Majesties love of nature and flowers of personal significance to them. It is now possible to see clearly the astonishing level of detail on her stunning Bruce Oldfield dress which includes embroidered depictions of her two Jack Russell Battersea Dogs and Cats Home rescue dogs, Beth and Bluebell, and the names of her children and grandchildren.

For the first time many of the senior royal women – the Princess of Wales, The Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Alexandra and the Duchess of Gloucester – have removed their mantles to display their exquisite white gowns. It means we can now also see for the first time the spectacular George VI Festoon Necklace worn by the Princess of Wales that was previously hidden under her cloak. A great favourite of Queen Elizabeth’s, it was created in 1950 by her beloved father King George VI, using 105 loose collets that were among the Royal Family’s private collection of gems. It was originally strung across three strands, suspended between two diamond triangles, by Garrard, the royal jewellers and given to the then Princess Elizabeth. In 1953 she removed ten of the diamonds to shorten the length and was subsequently seen wearing it on dozens of occasions including state occasions. Another portrait released showed the working royal family made up of the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Edinburghs, the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Duke of Kent, the Gloucesters and Princess Alexandra – stood alongside the King and Queen.

Neither the Duke of York nor the Duke of Sussex were included as they are no longer working members of the royal family.

A royal expert told MailOnline that Anne, the Princess Royal, being positioned next to her brother King Charles is ‘most significant’ and ‘shows much he appreciates her and will be relying on her’. Richard Fitzwilliams said Princess Anne’s proximity to the King ‘is no accident’, adding that the fact she is ‘experienced and hard-working’ will have been noticed by Charles. He said: ‘Princess Anne’s proximity to the sovereign, that’s no accident. She’s experienced and hard-working. ‘Anne’s been at it a long time, she knows the ropes. The King knows how popular she is, so it’s no accident his sister is next door to him. ‘It shows much how much he appreciates her and how much he will be relying on her, she is extremely popular and has a high profile. People know who she is and respect her, that’s very important.’ Fitzwilliams said the portrait of the working royals signified ‘the people who the King can depend on’, adding: ‘The absentees, everyone knows the reasons for that’.

Noting that the group portrait included only four people under the age of 70, Fitzwilliams said that this will be a ‘challenge’ for the King in the future, who will need to decide ‘how slimmed down he wants the monarchy to be’.

Of the King’s solo portrait, he added: ‘This one is a strong forceful portrait of a monarch who knows his own mind and is very experienced’. He also said that Queen Camilla looked ‘more relaxed and comfortable’ wearing the crown in her solo portrait than she did in Westminster Abbey. The new photographs come as the King released a statement through Buckingham Palace vowing that he and his wife would now ‘rededicate their lives’ to this nation, his Realms and the Commonwealth.

He said: ‘As the Coronation weekend draws to a close, my wife and I just wanted to share our most sincere and heartfelt thanks to all those who have helped to make this such a special occasion. ‘We pay particular tribute to the countless people who have given their time and dedication to ensuring that the celebrations in London, Windsor and further afield were as happy, safe and enjoyable as possible.’

He added: ‘To those who joined in the celebrations – whether at home, at street parties and lunches, or by volunteering in communities – we thank you, each and every one. ‘To know that we have your support and encouragement, and to witness your kindness expressed in so many different ways, has been the greatest possible Coronation gift, as we now rededicate our lives to serving the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and Commonwealth.’ The photographs were taken by celebrated society photographer Hugo Burnand at Buckingham Palace shortly after the Coronation ceremony on Saturday.

It comes after a weekend of national celebrations which saw up to two million people line The Mall on Saturday, May 6 for the King’s Coronation, a day full of pomp and pageantry. Royal well-wishers had travelled from across the UK and the world for the historic occasion, with the most die-hard fans setting up camp on The Mall days before official celebrations began in order to secure front-row positions. On Saturday, swelling crowds began to emerge in central London from around 5am for their chance to glimpse the King and Queen on the procession route – with crowds either side of The Mall around 15-deep by 7am. A ‘ring of steel’ had been placed around the capital, with a 11,500 police officers on duty while a further 10,000 military personnel took part in the ceremony.

Waving their Union Jack flags, fans who managed to bag a prime spot at the front of the metal barriers erupted in applause as King Charles and Queen Camilla travelled in the Diamond Jubilee coach to Westminster Abbey. In true British fashion, the millions who flocked to the capital were undeterred by the British weather, putting up their brollies and donning raincoats as they celebrated. Pomp and pageantry were to the fore, with the Armed Forces staging the biggest ceremonial military operation since Queen Elizabeth’s 1953 coronation, culminating in a 4,000-strong coronation procession of servicemen and women from across the globe, that wound its way through the heart of the capital.

After the royal procession from Buckingham Palace, King Charles and Queen Camilla were anointed at Westminster Abbey in front of 2,300 attendees including world leaders, royal dignitaries, celebrities and everyday heroes. Global popstars Lionel Richie and Katy Perry were part of the congregation, as was French President Emmanuel Macron, actresses Dame Judi Dench and Oscar-winner Dame Emma Thompson, presenters Ant and Dec and King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands.

During the service, which saw the first-ever Welsh language performance sang at a Coronation by Sir Bryn Terfel, Charles pledged to be a ‘blessing’ to people of ‘every faith and conviction’ and serve his millions of subjects in Britain and around the globe. The historic moment came a few minutes past midday, when the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby placed St Edward’s Crown on Charles’ head and he became the 40th reigning sovereign to be crowned at Westminster Abbey, the nation’s coronation church since 1066.

The coronation was a spiritual and deeply personal event for the King, a ‘committed Anglican Christian’, who was anointed, seen kneeling at the abbey’s high altar and received homage from his son and heir, the Prince of Wales. William’s interaction with his father, where he touched St Edward’s Crown then kissed the King on the right cheek, appeared a poignant moment for the head of state. As William knelt before Charles, who held his son’s hand between his palms, the future monarch said: ‘I, William, Prince of Wales, pledge my loyalty to you and faith and truth I will bear unto you, as your liege man of life and limb. So help me God.’

The King’s estranged son the Duke of Sussex was among the congregation, sitting two rows behind his brother with the Duke of York’s family and he was seen intently watching the crowning. And when a few minutes later the congregation was invited pay homage to the new monarch, Harry spoke, along with the other royals around him, the words: ‘God save King Charles. Long live King Charles. May the King live forever.’ Charles delivered a King’s Prayer, the first time a monarch has spoken words to God aloud during a coronation, and he prayed to be a ‘blessing’ to people of ‘every faith and conviction’. In his sermon the archbishop told the nation’s new monarch ‘we crown a King to serve’. Welby spoke of how ‘Jesus Christ was anointed not to be served, but to serve’ – adding: ‘The weight of the task given you today, Your Majesties, is only bearable by the spirit of God.’

The ceremony had five main elements: the Recognition; the Oath; the Anointing; the Investiture and Crowning; and the Enthronement and Homage, as well as the Queen’s coronation.

Tracing it roots back to the medieval period the Christian ceremony, not witnessed for 70 years when Queen Elizabeth was crowned, saw the King dressed in a series of garments signifying a symbolic journey which concluded with him anointed with holy oil during its most sacred moment and crowned. It reflected the diversity of the of UK, with representatives from the nation’s faith communities playing an active role in the coronation of a monarch for the first in history. But in a change, the controversial ‘Homage of the People’ element of the service was toned down after there was widespread criticism. Welby ‘invited’ a show of support from the congregation rather than a ‘call’ to those in the abbey and elsewhere to swear allegiance to the King. Charles’ grandson Louis, who turned five a few weeks ago, lighted the mood as he yawned and fidgeted during the ceremony, while big brother George was a page of honour helping to hold the long train of the King’s robe.

The historic crowning, watched around the globe, was a fulfilment of the King’s destiny, but followed the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, last September after a 70-year reign.

Minutes later Camilla was crowned. As Andrew Lloyd-Webber’s coronation anthem was sung, the Queen was officially enthroned. The enthroning of the Queen was a moment in which Charles and Camilla were ‘united in their joint vocation before God’.

The monarch and his wife Queen Camilla had smiled at each other and to the congregation as they walked through the church before and after the Christian ceremony that dates back 1,000 years on a day dripping with glorious displays of pageantry.

They then rode back in the Gold State Coach to Buckingham Palace where they received a royal salute from members of the military across the Commonwealth on the lawn of Buckingham Palace, as they stood on the balcony in their glittering crowns. At the end of the day ‘unsuitable weather conditions’ meant the planned flypast was curtailed to just the Red Arrows and a helicopter display which still enthralled the royals, who included the Princess Royal, Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and their children and the King and Queen’s pages of honour.