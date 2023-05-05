ARY CEO Salman Iqbal’s Daughter Passed Away

Sumaiya Salman, CEO of Ary Digital Network, died today. The official Karachi Kings Facebook page announced the news. Sumaiya Salman was Salman and Sabeen’s daughter. She was a special-needs child. Sumaiya Salman died in Dubai, according to Ary News. Her funeral prayers will be offered in Dubai tomorrow.

The news which was shared on Karachi King’s official Facebook page reads, “President and CEO ARY Digital Network Mr. Salman Iqbal’s eldest daughter, Sumaiya Salman has passed away.

On behalf of the ARY family, we request prayers for the departed soul.”

Indeed it’s a sad and tough time for the family. May Allah give patience to the family to bear the loss. Have a look at the condolences which were extended by friends and the public.