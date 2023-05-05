Pakistan confiscates O-level books over objectionable chapter

The O-level textbooks promoting objectionable content have been seized, according to federal education minister Rana Tanveer Hussain’s statement on Friday.

While briefing the Senate on the matter, the minister disclosed it and gave the assurance that A and O-level textbooks would be carefully examined going forward.

The minister informed the Upper House of the Parliament last month that actions were being taken to have the objectionable content removed from the O-level curriculum being taught in Pakistan.

Additionally, he had stated that Cambridge would be given notice to remove the content.

The matter was first taken up by the PTI Senators Mohsin Aziz and Faisal Saleem Rahman in Senate, stating that a controversial chapter of ‘Same Sex Family’ was being taught in the O-level syllabus. They called the content as ‘inappropriate’ and contrary to the Islamic values of Pakistani society.