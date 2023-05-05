Bushra shares picture with Pakistani living legends

Bushra Ansari is a talented actress in Pakistan. She has been serving the entertainment industry in Pakistan since the era when PTV was the only source of entertainment.

Bushra has a strong presence on Instagram and always stays connected with her followers by sharing new photos with them almost every day. Recently, Bushra shared her new photo with Pakistani living legends Faisal Qureshi, Ejaz Aslam, Behroze Sabzwari, and Javed Sheikh.

Bushra was spotted donning traditional attire and mesmerising everyone with her timeless beauty. She wrote in the caption of her post, ‘With my favourite boys…Faisal qureshi the power house of talents. jawed shiekh the altimeter hero behroz sabzwari A consistent professional and ejaz aslam..The smartest for so long…salamat rahain…ameen..’

Bushra’s post received a lot of likes and praise from admirers. One fan wrote, ‘Stay blessed ma’am yup power house of talent is right word for faisal’ Another fan wrote, ‘Fan of you all?’ There is no denying that all these stars are powerhouses and steal the show whenever they appear on screens. It is not less than a blessing to see them all in one frame.