Sanam Saeed radiates hotness in red sari

Sanam Saeed is a renowned Pakistani actress and model who has significantly impacted the country’s entertainment industry.

She has made countless commercial appearances and fashion shows in addition to giving some standout performances in cinema, such as her part in the popular drama Zindagi Gulzar Hai with Fawad Khan.

The actress has received many awards for her work in different plays. She has worked on numerous noteworthy projects for the television and cinema industries as well as web series and short films. She has already won six awards in appreciation of her achievements.

She married Farhan Hassan in 2015; regrettably, the marriage was short-lived, and the couple split in 2018. She wed her co-star Mohib Mirza last year, and she revealed the news in an interview this year. Mohib previously wed Aamina Sheikh before getting hitched to Sanam Saeed.

Sanam recently appeared in a magnificent blood-red saree for a photo shoot and she looked stunning. Rashmi Kumari created the outfit and Khojii styled the model. The photographs were taken by NFK Photography at Nabila’s salon where the photo shoot took place.