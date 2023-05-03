‘Siyaah’ explores new boundaries of entertainment

Green Entertainment is bringing excitement to viewers with its new content dropping on their television screens.

After releasing trailers for several dramas, the company is now exploring a new genre, horror series anthology. “Siyaah,” a hit Pakistani horror film, is being converted into an anthology series for television.

The biggest names from the Pakistani drama industry will be featuring in this series, including Hania Aamir, Faysal Quraishi, Sami Khan, Hareem Farooq, Mariyam Nafees, Maryam Noor, Zhalay, Noor Zafar Khan, Adnan Siddiqui, Usama Khan and Affan Waheed. Additionally, new actors Shahveer Jafry and Arslan Naseer will be seen in some of the episodes.

The posters for the Siyaah series are highly intriguing and have already made the viewers crave more. Each episode will have a new story and a total of 19 episodes with some of the biggest stars in the cast have been announced. Viewers are excited to have something unique on their television screens and the production value of the series looks great, which will make the horror episodes more visually appealing.

Green Entertainment has been successful in bringing quality content to its viewers, and the Siyaah series promises to be no different. With its star-studded cast, unique storylines, and stunning visuals, the series is sure to be a hit with horror fans. In conclusion, Green Entertainment’s exploration of the horror genre with the Siyaah series is a thrilling prospect for viewers and the addition of talented actors will only enhance the series. With its innovative approach, the Siyaah series has the potential to be a ground-breaking addition to the Pakistani drama industry.