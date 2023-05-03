Serena Williams announces pregnancy on Met Gala red carpet

NEW YORK: Serena Williams confirmed she is expecting baby number two on Monday, telling reporters at the star-studded Met Gala in New York that there were “three of us” on the red carpet, where she arrived with husband Alexis Ohanian. The 23-times major winner announced last year that she was “evolving away from tennis,” writing in a Vogue magazine article that she wanted to grow her family after welcoming daughter Olympia in 2017. “Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala,” Williams said in a TikTok post on Monday evening. Williams, a long-time friend of Wintour, the Vogue editor-in-chief and Met Gala co-chair, is a frequent attendee of the annual event to benefit the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute and on Monday donned a form-fitting black gown with a white skirt. The theme of this year’s gala was “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” in honor of the late Chanel designer. She had a friend on the red carpet, as well, with retired 20-times Grand Slam winner Roger Federer attending as a co-chair of the event. Footage from the red carpet showed Ohanian, an entrepreneur and the co-founder of Reddit, gently resting his hand on the midsection of the 41-year-old Williams. The announcement made a return to competitive tennis appear highly unlikely for Williams, one of the most decorated athletes ever to pick up a racquet.