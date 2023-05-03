IHC orders security for Imran Khan’s appearance on today

The registrar office of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday issued instructions regarding the arrangements for today’s appearance of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan regarding his interim bail pleas in nine cases today (Wednesday).

The Office also wrote to the Islamabad district administration and inspector general of police to ensure security measures on the occasion. The registrar, in a circular, said special entry passes would be issued to journalists and lawyers for the hearing in Courtroom No 1. Imran Khan would be allowed to take 15 lawyers along with him, besides 10 lawyers from the offices of the Attorney General for Pakistan and the Advocate General, Islamabad, and 39 members of the Islamabad High Court Journalists Association (IHCJA).

A two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb will take up the interim bail cases of Imran Khan on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan’s lawyer also submitted an application to the Registrar Office to ensure security measures during the appearance of Imran Khan, saying the former prime minister had severe security threats.

Meanwhile, the IHC extended the protective bail of PTI’s leader Shandana Gulzar till May 25, in an investigation initiated by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani of IHC heard the case filed by PTI’s leader.

The petitioner’s lawyer said that his client had joined the investigation process and they had asked the FIA to tell them about the allegations. However, they were told that the investigation officer was not available due to sickness. Assistant Attorney General Usman Ghuman said that there were no FIR registered against the petitioner so far. The FIA had summoned Shandana Gulzar just as a witness, he said. At this, the court extended the protective bail of the accused and adjourned hearing till May 25.