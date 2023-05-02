PTI, PML-N former lawmakers join PPP

A couple of former lawmakers mostly belonging to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from South Punjab have joined the Pakistan People Party (PPP). According to a statement shared by the PPP on Twitter, these politicians hailing from the Seraiki belt met PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at the Bilawal House in Islamabad on Monday and announced they were joining the PPP. The politicians were Syed Haroon Ahmad Sultan Bukhari, Chaudhry Asghar Jat, Syed Jameel Shah, Malik Faiz Ahmed Khakh Advocate, Rana Intizar Ahmed, Mian Amir Vattu and Masood Majeed Daha. Bukhari from Muzaffargarh was earlier elected on the ticket of the PML-N and also served as a provincial minister. Asghar Jat was elected to the National Assembly from Wahari on the ticket of the PTI while Jameel Shah who served as an MPA from Khanewal was earlier a part of the PML-N. Jameel Shah from Khanewal also belonged to the PML-N. Faiz Ahmed Khakh from Muzaffargarh was part of the PML-Q and Intizar Ahmed who hails from Bahawalnagar left the PTI to join the PPP.

Mian Amir Vattu was earlier the central vice president of the Pakistan Kissan Ittehad while Masood Majeed Daha who served as Khanewal municipal committee chairman belonged to the PTI. According to the statement, Zardari and Bilawal congratulated the politicians on joining the party. Former prime minister Yusuf Raza Gilani, Syed Ahmed Mahmood, Syed Murtaza Mahmood, Syed Mustafa Mahmood, PPP Muzaffargarh District General Secretary Malik Mazhar Pahor, Malik Fayyaz Ahmed Khakh Advocate and Abdul Qadir Shaheen were also present on the occasion.