Those exploit labourers’ rights to be brought to justice: Bizenjo

Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo reiterating government resolve said those who exploit the laborers’ rights will be brought to justice.

In a message issued on the eve of World Labour Day, the CM said the purpose of celebrating Labour Day is to raise the voice of the workers.

“The workers have a key position in the overall economic and economic development of any society and country,” he said and warned that those violating their rights will be taken to task.

Acknowledging the constructive role of the workers in the development of the countries, he said skilled human resources and rich manpower lead countries on the path of development. Workers who are familiar with a technical skills become an essential part of the construction and development of the society

About the policy of the incumbent government, he said the government is trying to effectively pay full heeds to the rights of the workers.

“Provision of equal opportunities and needs for all workers is being made possible. The Chief Minister said and added that any discrimination based on race and colour will never be allowed.

He noted that the government is also aware of the importance of technical education, as polytechnic institutions across the province are being developed on modern lines.

Taking into account the requirements of the modern world, the youth should be introduced to highly technical skills to improve their skills.

The provincial government believes in such a labour policy in which the legitimate rights of all workers can be ensured.

The CM recalled that the provincial government has recently given the status of workers to the fishermen of Gwadar.

Stressing the need for the provision of equal opportunities, CM Bizenjo stressed that for the formation of an active, positive and constructive society, it is a must that necessities of life are available for all human beings equally.

Labour day observed in Larkana division: Labour day was observed in Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kashmore-Kandhkot districts, on Monday like other parts of the Country, to remember the sacrifices of Chicago martyrs in which thousands of various trade, labour unions workers participated paid homage to them on the occasion.

A rally was taken out by Watan Dost Mazdoor Federation Sindh in Larkana on Monday to commemorate Labour Day, in which hundreds of workers of industrial concerns and members and workers of the trade and labour union of Larkana, Ratodero, Kamber participated.

Veteran trade union leaders Comrade Gulsher Shar, Zarnoor Gopang, Comrade Haider Joyo, Comrade Rauf Korai, and others led the rally which started from Labour Hall Lahori Mohallah Larkana and marched on various roads of Larkana city and terminated at Jinnah Bagh Larkana.

More than 20 trade and labour unions, including Municipal workers unions, Rice factories labour unions, and Workshops unions, participated in the May Day rally, to pay homage to the martyrs of Chicago.

Speaking at a rally at Jinahbagh Bagh Chowk Larkana, labour leaders Comrade Gulsher Shar, Comrade Haider Joyo, and Comrade Rauf Korai said that the struggle for the emancipation of the workers and for freeing them from employers’ exploitation will be continued, despite all odds in the way.

They said the workers did not agree with the IRO now in force, as it negated the basic and fundamental rights of labour.

Trade union leaders said that workers were the chief contributors to national progress and prosperity, but for the last 63 years, they had been denied of their fundamental rights.

They lamented that hundreds of workers in various departments including financial institutions and other state-run units had been rendered jobless in the name of right or downsizing, thus creating frustration and starvation for their families.

They paid rich tributes to the valiant struggle of Chicago workers, who laid their lives for the rights of their community. They said their sacrifices would always serve as a beacon light for the workers and laborers of the world.

A big rally was taken out in the morning from WAPDA House Larkana, which was led by leaders of Hydro Electricity Union and other senior trade unionists.

It marched on various roads of the city and ended at Labour Hall Larkana where it turned into a public meeting.

The labour leaders included Nisar Ahmed Shaikh, Abdullah Soomro, Khalid Chandio, Mehmood Pathan, Hashim Gaad and others called upon the workers to revive and keep up the sacrifices of Chicago martyrs, made by them 155 years ago for the realization of their fundamental rights and for fixing their professional code and laws.

They said their sacrifices would always serve as a beacon light for the workers and labourers of the world. In this regard, a workers meeting was held at Nizamani Labour Hall Larkana and addressed by labour leaders.