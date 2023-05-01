A batch of 93 Pakistani nationals from Port Sudan arrived here at Islamabad airport on Monday via PIA flight PK754.

Earlier, 636 stranded Pakistanis returned home and reached Jinnah International Airport, Karachi from Sudan via Jeddah on 5 special PAF flights till date.

“Alhamdulilah, in next 24-48 hours, all of the nearly 1000 Pakistanis would be rescued from Sudan”, a Foreign Office spokesperson on Monday said.

The FO has been working to repatriate Pakistanis stranded in the war zone ever since the conflict began earlier this month.

The Pakistanis in Sudan are first evacuated to Port Sudan and then transferred to Jeddah where the PAF is bringing them back home.

Earlier today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs — responding to a statement by the Saudi foreign ministry — took to Twitter to thank Saudi Arabia for their support and assistance to distressed Pakistanis in a difficult time.

“We are grateful to the brotherly country of Saudi Arabia for their support and assistance to Pakistanis in distress in this difficult time,” the tweet read.

The Saudi foreign ministry had shared an update on the arrival of Pakistani in Jeddah a day earlier.

“A transport plane belonging to the Royal Saudi Air Force arrived in Jeddah today with 45 Saudi citizens and 36 people of Pakistani nationality, and the ship of H M S ‘Al-Diriyah’ arrived in Jeddah, with 52 nationals of brotherly and friendly countries on board,” the Kingdom’s ministry wrote in its tweet.