All set to observe International Labor Day in AJK

Like the rest of the world, all is set by the laborers to observe the International Labor Day across Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, 1st May to pay rich tributes to those workers and laborers who laid down their lives for the achievement of their rights on this day 136 years ago in Chicago city of the United States of America. The International Labour Day is observed globally on May 1 every year. The Day spreads awareness about the workers’ rights and also recognizes their accomplishments. The Labour Day or May Day has stories of different origins in different countries. But the common thing is that the Day focuses on the achievements and contributions of workers. It spreads awareness about the rights and opportunities of every labor which they should get for their welfare and betterment.

Working class observe 1st May every year the world over to commemorate the supreme sacrifices of the laborers who laid down their lives while struggling for the achievement of the rights of their colleagues in Chicago, besides paying tributes to them. Special programs to commemorate the World Labor Day have been chalked out by the representatives of various labor organizations. Unveiling the May Day programmes in AJK, a spokesperson of the laborers organizations told APP here on Sunday that like all previous years, the May Day will be observed across the AJK and across the LoC by the laborers representative organizations with traditional zeal and fervor. He said that special May Day programs would be hosted jointly with other labor organizations and personalities belonging to the working class including AJK’s PWD Workers organization. Highlighting the salient features of the special World Labor Day programmes, the spokesperson continued that rallies coupled with processions in all ten districts of AJK as well as tehsil headquarters, including Mirpur Muzaffarabad, Kotli, Bagh, Rawalakot, Sudhanoti and Bhimbher would be the hallmark of the Day. Various worker’s organizations of private and public sector institutions have chalked out their programmes to hold special ceremonies to observe the Day in a befitting manner.

In Mirpur, the spokesperson said, the main May Day procession will be taken out from View Point near Quaid-e-Azam International Cricket Stadium Chowk under the auspices of various workers’ forums including AJK’s PWD Workers Union which will march through Mian Muhammad Road, Shaheed Chowk and Allama Iqbal Road. The procession will, later on, converge into a workers’ rally at Kashmir Press Club auditorium where speakers will highlight the historical significance of the historic global Day, he said and added that the participants will be addressed among others by the leading trade union leaders of AJK besides speakers from diverse organizations to pay glorious tributes to the martyrs of Chicago besides throwing light on the importance of the Day.