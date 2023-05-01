No Security Sans Food Security

Pakistan spent $29.4 billion from 2016-17 to 2020-21 to import wheat, sugar, edible oil, pulses, and tea while begging the IMF for a staff-level agreement to release US$1 billion. If we had focused solely on agriculture, we could have saved the country from bankruptcy and default and made sovereign decisions without making our dignity, honour, and respect hostage to the IMF, which is making the lives of common people miserable due to hyperinflation and unprecedented price hikes. If we had optimally used Pakistan’s agricultural assets, which are among the world’s best, we could have exported the food we now import to bring progress and prosperity to the people.

Pakistan has immense agriculture potential, a vast area of arable land, with over 22 million hectares of cultivated land and an additional 8 million hectares of cultivable waste and barren land that can be brought under cultivation with proper irrigation and land management techniques, the world’s largest contiguous irrigation system, covering over 16 million hectares of land, significant groundwater reserves, which, if managed sustainably, could support increased agricultural production, a range of agro-climatic zones that are suitable for growing a variety of crops, including rice, wheat, sugarcane, cotton, fruits, and vegetables, human capital which with proper training and education can play a vital role in increasing agricultural productivity and promoting sustainable agriculture practices and advancements in agricultural technology, including precision farming, genetically modified crops, and smart irrigation systems.

Pakistan is one of the world’s most water-stressed nations. According to the World Bank, Pakistan’s per capita water availability is approximately 1,017 cubic meters per year, which is significantly lower than the global average of 7,453 cubic meters per year and substantially lower than India’s per capita water availability of approximately 1,544 cubic meters and Bangladesh’s per capita water availability of 2,308 cubic meters. This low water availability per capita is causing water scarcity and reducing agricultural output. It is essential to address the water crisis to ensure food security and economic growth in the country.

The introduction of new crops should be done with care, taking into account soil conditions, water availability, and market demand.

Inadequate infrastructure and poor or nonexistent roads, particularly in rural areas, limit access to markets, which, coupled with inadequate storage facilities, make it difficult for farmers to transport and store agricultural produce, resulting in higher transportation costs and decreased profitability. Pakistan, according to the World Bank, has a total road network length of approximately 263,775 kilometres, of which only 25% are paved, whereas India has a total road network length of 5.9 million kilometres, of which approximately 60% are paved. Similarly, China has an extensive road network with a total length of approximately 5.5 million kilometres, of which approximately 85 per cent are paved.

Inadequate research and development facilities are also a significant obstacle in the agriculture industry. The development of new seed varieties and improved farming practices is essential for enhancing agricultural productivity, but there is insufficient funding and support for such initiatives. Research and development (R&D) expenditures in Pakistan are relatively low compared to other countries in the region. According to World Bank data, Pakistan spent approximately 0.3% of its GDP on research and development in 2019, which is lower than the global average of 1.7% and lower than India’s 0.7%, China’s 2.2%, and Iran’s 0.9%. Low R&D spending hinders the nation’s ability to develop new technologies, enhance existing ones, and address critical issues such as climate change. There is a need to increase investment in science, technology, and innovation and to foster collaboration between universities, research institutions, and the private sector.

Access to capital is limited for farmers, making it difficult for them to invest in modern farming practices and technology, especially small-scale farmers, who have relatively limited access to financing compared to farmers in other countries. According to a report by the State Bank of Pakistan, just over 9% of farmers in the country have access to formal credit, despite the fact that agriculture accounts for approximately 19% of Pakistan’s GDP and employs approximately 42% of the country’s labour force. This is significantly lower than neighbouring countries such as India, where 34% of farmers have access to formal credit as of 2019 and Bangladesh, where approximately 45% of farmers have access to formal credit. In Pakistan, the scarcity of formal financial institutions in rural areas is one of the most significant obstacles to farmers’ access to financing. Numerous farmers rely on informal sources of credit, such as moneylenders, who charge high-interest rates, resulting in a debt cycle.

The security situation in certain regions of Pakistan, particularly the border regions, is a major impediment to the optimal utilization of agriculture and food assets. The threat of terrorism and law and order issues can discourage agricultural investment and impede the sector’s growth. Pakistan ranks fifth on the list of countries most affected by terrorism, according to the Global Terrorism Index 2020, behind Afghanistan, Iraq, Nigeria, Syria and India, which ranks lower than Pakistan on the Global Terrorism Index, at eighth place.

Pakistan’s food security is also threatened by soil erosion, salinity, and waterlogging, which affect crop yields and soil fertility and are exacerbated by poor land management practices such as overgrazing, deforestation, and division and re-division of land by inheritance. Population growth is putting enormous pressure on the country’s resources, including land and water, which makes it difficult to achieve food security. Furthermore, the lack of modernization and technology adoption is hindering the nation’s ability to increase yields and enhance food security.

To realize Pakistan’s agricultural potential and ensure food security for its citizens, it is essential to address these obstacles, but climate change is one of the most formidable obstacles. Even in May, Islamabad is experiencing pleasant weather due to frequent and unusual rains and cloud bursts caused by climate change-induced variations in the weather system. Since 2006, when it received 962 mm of precipitation, Islamabad has experienced an annual increase in precipitation, which peaked in 2013 at 1998 mm. Islamabad also received a record-breaking 620 millimetres (24 inches) of rainfall in just 10 hours in 2021, the heaviest rainfall in Pakistan over the past 100 years, while the country received a record 1,763.9 millimetres during floods last year, the heaviest rainfall ever recorded. These changing weather patterns, variations in precipitation and temperatures, increased frequency and severity of tropical storms and coastal rains, glacial melt, glacial lake outburst flooding, and sea level rise are causing desertification, droughts and forest fires resulting in loss of biodiversity, crop losses and threatening the food security throughout the world, but particularly for Pakistan, which is ill-equipped and under-resourced.

Climate change has provided Pakistan, like many other nations, with opportunities to develop new crops and farming methods, develop more sustainable water management practices and technologies, such as rainwater harvesting and water-efficient irrigation systems, and invest in research and development to develop drought and flood-resistant crops, vegetables, fruits, and livestock to ensure sustained food security, which is threatened by several factors.

Top of the list is the impacts of climate change, including floods, droughts, and unpredictable weather patterns, which have a negative impact on agriculture, the backbone of the country’s economy; water scarcity, which has made Pakistan one of the world’s most water-stressed countries, primarily due to poor water management practices; and upstream diversions of precious water resources by India and Afghanistan.

In contrast to Pakistan, other countries affected by climate change are rapidly adopting crops and agricultural practices that are better adapted to the changing climate. Ethiopia has implemented a number of adaptation strategies, including the promotion of drought-resistant crops like sorghum and millet, soil and water conservation techniques, and improved irrigation systems. India has developed drought-resistant crops, including maize and millet, and invested in climate-resilient agriculture, such as rainwater harvesting, soil conservation, and crop diversification. Australia, a major agricultural producer threatened by droughts, wildfires, and heatwaves, has developed drought-resistant crops like chickpeas and lentils and invested in sustainable agricultural practices like conservation farming, which involves minimal tillage and the use of cover crops to reduce soil erosion and water loss. The Netherlands has invested in precision agriculture, which utilizes sensors and data analysis to optimize crop yields and reduce water and fertilizer consumption. To enhance food security, Malawi has introduced a new drought-resistant maize variety, and Uganda has developed a new banana variety. Senegal has developed a new groundnut (peanut) variety that is drought- and disease-resistant. Bangladesh has developed a new flood-tolerant rice variety called “Swarna-Sub1” to improve food security, increase climate change resilience, and lessen the impact of environmental degradation on agriculture.

The government and international organizations must continue to invest in the research and development of new crop varieties, as well as extension services, to assist farmers in adopting these new crops and practices to increase the yield of existing varieties and introduce new varieties of agri products by reinventing and creating efficient agriculture ecosystems.

Wheat yield per acre can be increased from the current 25-40 tons per acre to 30-35 tons per acre and 65-78 tons per acre, as in India and the United States. Rice yield can be increased from 2,250 to 3,750 kilograms per hectare to 5,000 to 7,000 kilograms per hectare as in India, 7,500 to 9,000 kilograms per hectare as in China, and 7,000 to 9,000 kilograms per hectare as in the United States. The yield of maize can be increased from 2,000 to 2,800 kg per acre to 7,500 to 10,000 kg per acre, as in China, and 8,000 to 10,000 kg per acre, as in the United States. Pakistan: Cotton yield per acre can be increased from 400-500 kg per acre to 500-600 kg per acre, as in India, 1200-1400 kg per acre, as in China, and 1100-1200 kg per acre, as in the United States. Pakistan: The per-acre yield of pulses in Pakistan can be increased from 200-250 kg per acre to 300-400 kg per acre in India and 400-500 kg per acre in the United States. Similar to Spain, the yield of fruits and vegetables can be increased from approximately 15 to 20 tons per acre to 32 to 40 tons per acre.

Pakistan could introduce numerous crops, fruits, and vegetables to adapt to climate change, such as quinoa (edible starchy seeds), a crop that is drought-resistant, highly nutritious, and can be grown in hot and dry conditions. Sweet potatoes and pomegranates thrive in hot and dry climates. Okra is a vegetable that thrives in hot and dry conditions. Dates are a good source of carbohydrates and thrive in hot and dry conditions. Moringa is a tree that thrives in hot and dry conditions; its leaves and pods are highly nutritious and can be used in a variety of dishes. However, the introduction of new crops should be done with care, taking into account soil conditions, water availability, and market demand, as well as conducting research and testing to ensure that these new crops will be viable and sustainable in the local context.

Food security is one of the most important aspects of a country’s overall security challenges, it is undoubtedly an essential area that requires attention and action to ensure the well-being of the population and the country’s long-term stability and growth.

The writer is a former press secretary to the President and former press minister to the Embassy of Pakistan to France.