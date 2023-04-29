Shannon K shares how Irrfan Khan influenced her decision to pursue acting

American-Indian singer Shannon K, daughter of Bollywood’s iconic playback singer Kumar Sanu, is all set to make her debut in the Indian film industry with the movie ‘Chal Zindagi’.

The singer, who received her musical training from the Royal Academy of Music in London, made headlines recently when she shared her decision to try her hand at acting. Shannon K revealed that her decision to pursue acting was influenced by the late actor Irrfan Khan.

In a recent conversation with India Today, she stated, “I didn’t have any intentions of getting into acting honestly. It just came about because I spoke to Irrfan Khan sir a few years ago. It was a very brief call. I was just so happy that I was talking to him. He knew a little bit about me so I felt very humbled.”

The young singer was thrilled to receive encouragement from the celebrated actor, who advised her to train herself and try her hand at acting. Shannon also expressed her admiration for the legendary actor Govinda and revealed that it was his work that inspired her to take acting more seriously.

Shannon K, who made her debut in the music industry in 2018 with the song ‘A Long Time,’ has also collaborated with the versatile singer Sonu Nigam. The singer shared her desire to work with Shah Rukh Khan and Tiger Shroff in the future.

Currently, Shannon K is busy shooting for the TV show ‘Mystical Inheritance of Adina Hassan.’ Bollywood fans eagerly await her debut on the big screen, and they are excited to see what she brings to the industry.