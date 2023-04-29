Mahira announces her return to television with new drama

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan is set to make a comeback to the small screen with her upcoming project, Razia, after her last appearance in the 2021 drama serial, Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay.

The star shared a sneak peek of her new character on Instagram, leaving her fans excited for her return to television.

The actress announced her new project on Thursday, sharing a behind-the-scenes (BTS) picture on the photo-sharing app. The picture showed Mahira sitting in what appears to be an amusement park or fair, with her back to the camera, flaunting a colourful paranda in her hair. The caption read, “Razia. Coming soon on Express Entertainment.” In the second picture, the project’s name was revealed through a set of multi-coloured bangles. Although there is not much information available about the upcoming project, it is believed that Mahira Khan will be portraying a bold Punjabi woman in the drama. The project is expected to begin filming in June and fans are eagerly awaiting more details about the cast, release dates and creative team.

In addition to Razia, Mahira Khan will be reuniting with Humayun Saeed for another project titled Aaj Rung Hai. The drama is directed by Nadeem Baig and written by Zanjabeel Asim. This will be the first time that the two actors will be seen together on screen since their appearance in Farhat Ishtiaq’s Bin Roye. Mahira Khan’s last appearance on the big screen was in the 2019 film The Legend of Maula Jatt, directed by Bilal Lashari. The film starred Fawad Khan, Gohar Rasheed, Hamza Ali Abbasi and Humaima Malick and became the highest-grossing Pakistani film to date.

Mahira Khan is a popular Pakistani actress who has appeared in numerous television dramas and films. She is known for her exceptional acting skills and has received several awards for her performances. Her return to the small screen has created a buzz among her fans, who are eagerly waiting to see her back in action.