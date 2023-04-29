State Bank clears the air on Rs75 bank note

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has recently clarified that it has no plans to discontinue the Rs75 currency note, contrary to rumors being spread on social media.

The clarification comes in response to a news story by SAMAA TV.

According to the spokesperson of SBP, the Rs75 note is fully acceptable for all types of transactions just like any other currency note.

He also emphasized that the rumors being circulated about the note’s discontinuation are baseless and unfounded. The Rs75 note was first introduced in September 2022 to commemorate the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan.

It features the portraits of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Sir Syed Ahmad Khan, Allama Muhammad Iqbal and Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah.

The central bank spokesperson further stated that the Rs75 note is a limited edition commemorative note and has no expiration date.

The note can be used for all transactions and can be exchanged for other denominations at any time.