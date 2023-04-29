Imran gets bail in sedition case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday approved protective bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in a case filed against him for allegedly inciting public against institution. The high court granted him bail till May 3 against surety bonds worth Rs100,000. It has also directed the defiant politician to join the investigations in the case. Strict security measures were at the high court to avoid any untoward situation. Police have allowed only Mr Khan’s vehicle to enter the court premises while the bomb disposal squad has cleared the courtroom before his appearance. The case was filled on Apr 7 and Mr. Khan have been alleged to incite public the institutions. The case was registered by Magistrate Manzoor Ahmad in Ramna police station. PTI chairman was granted protective bail till Apr 26 in the same case from Lahore High Court. As the tenure of protective bail has expired Imran Khan seems to embark on the journey that is anticipated to cause some troubles for him or maybe a probable arrest in Islamabad.

Albeit, when the capital police tried to arrest Imran Khan during the previous hearing, law and order situation in Islamabad deteriorated drastically.

Imran Khan in his latest spree of tweets have also rose suspicions that once again a conspiracy is being hatched to kill him using the name of foreign agencies and whoever he has named before for his murder attempt would be responsible in case of any misfortune happens.