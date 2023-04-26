Madaari is a crime drama exploring the dichotomy of the justice system in the gritty city of Karachi. “Set in the political turmoil of Karachi, Haris hasn’t had an easy life since his father was murdered in a political riff. The only luck he gets is at his father’s killer’s office. What would he choose? Revenge or a better life? “Set in the timeline when the city was burning in political turmoil, the film looks upon the theme of revenge and its meaning for a common man. The film brings a new wave of cinema and phenomenal new performers that will surprise the audience. This clan of Actors is extremely talented theatre actors transitioning on the big screen to showcase their potential to a wider audience. The film is written and directed by Seraj Us Salikin and stars some new and exciting performers debuting on the big screen. SIt tarring Ibad Alam Sher, Paras Masroor, Hammad Siddiq and Ahmer Hussain. The film is produced by Serajus Salikin, Ammar alee Danish and Ali Rizvi and distributed by Nabeelur Rehman Lutfi across Pakistan.