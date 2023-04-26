Supreme Court delists Chief Justice Bandial’s bench after he falls ill

After the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Umar Ata Bandial, became unwell with a virus, all scheduled matters before the Supreme Court bench were delisted.

The registrar of the Supreme Court issued a notification delisting all matters scheduled for hearing before the bench of Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial. The Chief Justice’s bench also included Justices Jamal Mandokhail and Athar Minallah.

The preliminary cause list shows 12 cases that were scheduled for hearing before the delisted bench today.

Meanwhile, the supreme court’s bench number two, comprised of Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Shahid Waheed, has had its cause list canceled, and all matters will be heard by a new bench comprised of Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Aminuddin Khan.