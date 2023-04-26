China’s Jiangsu sees GDP up 4.7% in Q1

The gross domestic product (GDP) of east China’s Jiangsu Province grew by 4.7 percent year on year in the first quarter of 2023, exceeding 2.9 trillion yuan (about 419.7 billion U.S. dollars), according to the provincial statistical bureau. The added values of Jiangsu’s primary, secondary, and tertiary industries in the first quarter were 63.4 billion yuan, 1.25 trillion yuan, and 1.6 trillion yuan, respectively, up 3 percent, 4.5 percent, and 5 percent year on year. Over the period, Jiangsu’s fixed-asset investment went up 5 percent year on year. Industrial investment and infrastructure investment increased by 8.3 percent and 8.7 percent year on year, respectively. Meanwhile, (Xinhua/APP):China’s benchmark prices for spot interbank gold transactions were mixed Tuesday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

The benchmark price for gold that is 99.95 percent pure or above stood at 441.09 yuan (about 64.07 U.S. dollars) per gram, up 9.12 yuan from the previous trading day, while the price for gold that is 99.99 percent pure or above went down 0.8 yuan to 441.64 yuan per gram. Spot transaction prices on the interbank price inquiry market are allowed to rise or fall within 15 percent from the benchmark prices each trading day.