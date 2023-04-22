Nawaz, Maryam meet Saudi Crown Prince

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif and Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Friday met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, a private TV channel reported. During the meeting, both sides discussed the current issues being faced by Pakistan and the solutions to them in detail. According to the TV channel, the meeting between the former prime minister and the crown prince was positive. The three-time prime minister and PML-N’s chief organiser are currently in Saudi Arabia as they had performed Umrah along with their other family members. Taking to Twitter, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb Aurangzeb said, “Muhammad Nawaz Sharif met the Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Maryam Nawaz was also present on the occasion.” “The leaders discussed further improving Saudi-Pak brotherly relations and solutions to the issues Pakistan is facing. Nawaz Sharif expressed his good wishes for the Saudi leadership,” she added. The Sharif family reached Saudi Arabia on April 11. Nawaz Sharif is visiting Saudi Arabia after six years.

Reports said Nawaz had initially planned to stay in the Kingdom till April 26, but Hussain Nawaz and his family had requested him to prolong his stay in Jeddah at his residence. Earlier this month, sources claimed Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud invited Nawaz – who is considered closer to the royal family – and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to the kingdom to perform Umrah as a gesture of goodwill.