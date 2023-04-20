It’s ‘total fascism’

PTI Chairman Imran Khan said on Wednesday that the “reign of terror” in the country was not controlled by “puppets” in the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), but by “another force”.

The former prime minister made these remarks in a series of tweets, wherein he recounted the arrests of several workers and leaders of his party in recent days. “The way we have descended into becoming a banana republic where there is no rule of law and only law of the jungle, it is clear that this reign of terror is not controlled by PDM puppets, but by another force that sees itself totally above the law,” he said.

Imran further alleged, “Our people are abducted and afterwards sham FIRs (first information reports) are registered. As bail in one FIR is granted, another FIR pops up. “I have over 145 FIRs against me. It’s a circus of FIRs.”

The PTI chief said those “abducted” in recent days included PTI leaders Azhar Mashwani and Amin Ali Gandapur. “Ali Amin got bail in one sham case, and another FIR popped up and now another one with police taking him to Lahore. Despite his falling ill on the way and being taken to hospital, he was removed from hospital before he had stabilised. Now total fascism prevails.”

Imran claimed that the caretaker of his Bani Gala residence in Islamabad, cook at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore and his security in-charge had also been “abducted”. “All abducted and tortured to try and update their software,” he alleged.